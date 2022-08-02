How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 44th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -9 at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Duncan's Statistics
- Duncan will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Duncan has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Duncan golfed this course (2021), he finished 57th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
