How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Tyler Duncan plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan will appear August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he placed 44th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -9 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Duncan's Statistics

Duncan will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Duncan has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time Duncan golfed this course (2021), he finished 57th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 44 -9 $26,527 July 21-24 3M Open 45 -2 $22,950 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679

Regional restrictions apply.