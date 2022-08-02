How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 coming off an 11th-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hatton's Statistics
- Hatton will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Hatton has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Hatton didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2016
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
11
-11
$231,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)