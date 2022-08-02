How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 39th in this tournament a year ago, Vaughn Taylor has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
- Taylor last played this course in 2019, placing 39th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
