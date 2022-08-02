How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Vaughn Taylor plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 39th in this tournament a year ago, Vaughn Taylor has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina August 4- 7.

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.

Taylor last played this course in 2019, placing 39th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082

