How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Vincent Whaley concluded the weekend at -14, good for a 17th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Whaley's Statistics

  • Whaley will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
  • Whaley has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
  • Whaley has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
  • The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Whaley failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

17

-14

$128,100

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

31

-5

$21,169

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

5

-20

$151,700

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

43

-8

$21,975

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
