How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Vincent Whaley concluded the weekend at -14, good for a 17th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Whaley has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Whaley has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Whaley failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
17
-14
$128,100
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-5
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
5
-20
$151,700
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
