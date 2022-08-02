How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Vincent Whaley concluded the weekend at -14, good for a 17th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.

Whaley has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Whaley has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Whaley failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 17 -14 $128,100 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -5 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 5 -20 $151,700 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

