How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Webb Simpson looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he finished seventh shooting -14 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Simpson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Simpson has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In 2021, Simpson's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed seventh in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
69
-5
$17,136
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
