How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Webb Simpson hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he finished seventh shooting -14 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Simpson's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Simpson has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In 2021, Simpson's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed seventh in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 69 -5 $17,136 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.