Wesley Bryan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Wesley Bryan plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Wesley Bryan finished the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Bryan's Statistics

Bryan has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Bryan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Bryan last played this course in 2020, placing 31st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +17 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0

