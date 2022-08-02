Wesley Bryan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Wesley Bryan finished the weekend at -7, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for an improved score.
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Bryan's Statistics
- Bryan has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Bryan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Bryan last played this course in 2020, placing 31st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+17
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
