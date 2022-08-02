How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Will Zalatoris tees off on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 29th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Zalatoris' Statistics

Zalatoris has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds while also finishing seven straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Zalatoris last played this course in 2021, placing 29th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 20 -13 $99,120 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600

Regional restrictions apply.