How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 29th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Zalatoris has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds while also finishing seven straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Zalatoris last played this course in 2021, placing 29th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)