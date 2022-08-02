How to Watch William McGirt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
William McGirt hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 75th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch William McGirt at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
McGirt's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, McGirt has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McGirt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2018, McGirt finished 57th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
75
-1
$16,380
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
