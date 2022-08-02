How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Zach Johnson tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Zach Johnson concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 aiming for a higher finish.

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Johnson's Statistics

Johnson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 49 -8 $20,622 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 60 -5 $15,904 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700

