How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Zach Johnson concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 aiming for a higher finish.
How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Johnson's Statistics
- Johnson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
