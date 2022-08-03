The first round of the 2022 AIG Women’s Open tees off across the pond on Muirfield Golf Course featuring Nelly Jorda, Lydia Ko and many more.

The LPGA Tour heads across the ocean again for another tournament with the AIG Women’s Open starting the first of four rounds today in East Lothian, Scotland, on the Muirfield Golf Course. This is the second tournament in a row in Scotland and the fifth outside of the United States as the LPGA Tour has traveled to France, Singapore, Thailand and Scotland this season.

How to Watch 2022 AIG Women's Open, First Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

As of this writing, the favorites to win the AIG Women’s Open are Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko (+1000) with Minjee Lee (+1100), Jin Young Ko (+1400) and Hyo Joo Kim (+1400) right there with quality odds.

None of those contenders have won this event in the 28 years since it debuted on the LPGA Tour in 1994.

Karrie Webb (1995, 1997 and 2002) and Sherri Steinhauer (1998, 1998 and 2006) have won this event three times each, the best in tournament history.

The course record is 269 (19-underpar) for the four-round event, which was set by Webb in 1999 and then tied by Karen Stupples in 2004.

Lee enters this tournament as the leader in the Race to CME standings, with (Lydia) Ko in third place and (Jin Young) Ko in seventh place as the heat starts to turn up in the race to crown the best LPGA golfer in the world this year.

