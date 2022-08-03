The first round of the Cazoo Open tees off on the DP World Tour from Newport, Wales today.

The 17th annual Cazoo Open from the Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales tees off as golf invades the United Kingdom this week. The DP World Tour is in Wales and the LPGA Tour is in Scotland with big tournaments on the schedule for the best golfers in the world to build towards the championship at the end of the year.

How to Watch Cazoo Open, First Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Cazoo Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The 2021 Cazoo Open was a rollercoaster for Nacho Elvira, who blew a six-stroke lead before winning in a dramatic playoff.

Over the years, no golfer has won this event two times, with golf royalty Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter and Miguel Angel Jimenez winning this tournament over the years.

If Elvira is able to come up with another win building off last season, he will be the first to win this tournament two times. He is a heavy underdog at +8000 but has to come in very confident.



The favorite as of this writing is Jordan Smith (+1400) with Thomas Detry (+1800) and Callum Shinkwin (+2200) as the other odds favorites to win.



The rest of the field is strong, despite the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship also taking place in the states, with some of the best golfers in the world in the field there.

Entering today the top golfers in the DP World Tour standings are Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox, none of which are in the field today giving 12th ranked Jordan Smith, the highest-ranked golfer in the field, a great chance to move up the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.