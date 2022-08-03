Grayson Murray at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Grayson Murray enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2020.
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Murray's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Murray has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Murray has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Murray failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
