How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Grayson Murray of Raleigh North Carolina tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murray enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2020.

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Murray's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Murray has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Murray has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
  • The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2020, Murray failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

+1

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

64

+2

$15,975

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+4

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

E

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Golf

Grayson Murray at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
