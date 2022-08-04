How to Watch the Utah Championship, First Round: Stream Golf Live Online

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Utah Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Joshua Creel will defend his championship against Austin Eckroat and the field as the Utah Championship tees off for the first round on Thursday.

The Utah Championship presented by Zion's Bank, a tournament on the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour, will tee off today to start the four-round tournament. The tournament will take place at Oakridge Country Club in Agawam, Massachusetts.

How to Watch the Utah Championship, First Round Today:

Game Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Joshua Creel came away with the 2021 Utah Championship with a four-round score of 24-under-par. He shot a 63 in the first round which was his best of the tournament. Hayden Buckley finished two strokes behind Creel.

With the Utah Championship about to take off, Austin Eckroat enters the tournament as the favorite to win with odds at +2200. He is followed by Michael Kim and Paul Haley who are both at +2500 to win.

The top five are rounded out by four golfers all tied with odds of +2800 including Harry Hall, Kevin Yu, Justin Suh, and Robby Shelton.

Vince India, Braden Thornberry, and Max Greyserman teed off at 9:15 a.m. ET this morning to start the tournament on hole one. Simultaneously on hole 10, Roberto Díaz, Joey Garber, and Ryan McCormick teed off. 

Favored golfer, Eckroat, tees off at 3:40 p.m. ET.

