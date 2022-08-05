Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Griffin is in 58th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Griffin's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Griffin has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
