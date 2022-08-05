Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) is reflected in a water hazard as he walks to the 18th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) is reflected in a water hazard as he walks to the 18th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Griffin is in 58th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Griffin's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Griffin has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

-1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Mickey DeMorat reacts after playing the first hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mickey Demorat at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) is reflected in a water hazard as he walks to the 18th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Griffin at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Jonas Blixt hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Radu Albot at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Radu Albot vs. Cameron Norrie at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Steve Johnson vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Steve Johnson at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Soccer

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Perugia Calcio: Stream Copa Italia Soccer Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
USATSI_18648888
Golf

How to Watch Cazoo Open, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago