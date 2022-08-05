Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Wyndham Championship is underway, and Jonas Blixt is in 148th position with a score of +5.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Blixt's Statistics
- Blixt has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Blixt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
72
+5
$14,850
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
