Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Jonas Blixt hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Wyndham Championship is underway, and Jonas Blixt is in 148th position with a score of +5.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blixt's Statistics

  • Blixt has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Blixt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

72

+5

$14,850

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+5

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

+1

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

E

$0

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
