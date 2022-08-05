Mickey Demorat at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Mickey Demorat at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Wyndham Championship is underway, and Mickey Demorat is in 123rd position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Mickey Demorat at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Demorat's Statistics
- Demorat has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Demorat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
47
-5
$19,728
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
