The second round of the Shaw Charity Classic tees off Saturday with Padraig Harrington at the top with a one-shot lead.

Padraig Harrington got off to a great start to the Shaw Charity Classic on Friday when he shot a six-under 64. The great first round gave him a one-shot lead on Kirk Triplett who came in with a five-under 65. Triplett is in second but is just one shot up on both Paul Goydos and Robert Karlsson.

How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

It is tight at the top of the leaderboard and Saturday, they will look to get some separation. The second round coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel live from the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The second round should be full of action as there are six golfers within three strokes of each other for the top spot. Harrington leads them all but he doesn't have much wiggle room.

The tournament will wrap up with the third round on Sunday, but first, the players will look to record another low score and position themselves to be at the top of the leaderboard after the second round.

