Skip to main content

How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Shaw Charity Classic tees off Saturday with Padraig Harrington at the top with a one-shot lead.

Padraig Harrington got off to a great start to the Shaw Charity Classic on Friday when he shot a six-under 64. The great first round gave him a one-shot lead on Kirk Triplett who came in with a five-under 65. Triplett is in second but is just one shot up on both Paul Goydos and Robert Karlsson. 

How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round Today:

Match Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

It is tight at the top of the leaderboard and Saturday, they will look to get some separation. The second round coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel live from the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The second round should be full of action as there are six golfers within three strokes of each other for the top spot. Harrington leads them all but he doesn't have much wiggle room.

The tournament will wrap up with the third round on Sunday, but first, the players will look to record another low score and position themselves to be at the top of the leaderboard after the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18696781
Golf

How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
USATSI_18826276
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Royals

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
argonauts cfl
CFL Football

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts: Stream CFL Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
USATSI_18708258
Golf

How to Watch the Utah Championship, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle9 minutes ago
Sweden Hockey
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs Sweden: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle13 minutes ago
USATSI_18808366
Baseball

How to Watch West Raleigh vs. Mineral Area (Mo.)

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
USATSI_18825510
Baseball

How to Watch Durham Bulls at Worcester Red Sox

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch 3ICE: Nashville: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs23 minutes ago
imago1012262524h
Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC

By Alex Barth25 minutes ago