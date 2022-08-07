How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The final round of the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday starts with Kirk Triplett on top with a one-shot lead

The third and final found of the Shaw Charity Classic live from the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club tees off on Sunday afternoon. Kirk Triplett comes into the final round at seven-under and has a one-shot lead on Jerry Kelly and Paul Goydos. Vijay Singh is right behind them at five under. It is a bunched group at the top as they battle in the final round of the tournament looking to win the title and part of the cash prize. You can catch the action live on The Golf Channel at 3 pm ET on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Triplett shot a 65 in the first round and was a shot behind the leader and despite shooting a two-under 68 he still climbed to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday

Jerry Kelly was the big mover on Saturday when he shot a four-under 66 to close the gap on the top spot.

The final round should be exciting as there are eight golfers within three strokes of each other and all could make a run at the top spot and win the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.