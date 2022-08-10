Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rai shot -5 and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rai's Statistics

Rai has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Rai golfed this course (2021), he placed 26th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 71 -2 $14,600 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515

Regional restrictions apply.