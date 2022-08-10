Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Rai shot -5 and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Rai's Statistics
- Rai has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Rai golfed this course (2021), he placed 26th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
71
-2
$14,600
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
How To Watch
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
