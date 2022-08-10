How to Watch Aaron Wise at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Aaron Wise carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Aaron Wise at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wise's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wise has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2
-9
$1,308,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)