How to Watch Aaron Wise at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 5, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise walks off the 17th hole after making par during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Aaron Wise carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Wise's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Wise has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 14-17 The Open Championship 34 -7 $68,906 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2 -9 $1,308,000

Regional restrictions apply.