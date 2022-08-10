How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Adam Hadwin lines up a putt on the second green during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin shot +8 and placed 72nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Hadwin finished 72nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

