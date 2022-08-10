How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin shot +8 and placed 72nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Hadwin finished 72nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
