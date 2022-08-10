How to Watch Adam Long at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 22, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Adam Long drives on the 11th hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Long looks for a higher finish in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he finished 24th shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Adam Long at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Long's Statistics

Long has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Long last played this course in 2019, placing 24th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +3 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830

Regional restrictions apply.