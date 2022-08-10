How to Watch Adam Long at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Long looks for a higher finish in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he finished 24th shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Long's Statistics
- Long has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Long last played this course in 2019, placing 24th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
