How to Watch Adam Schenk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk enters play in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 176 in the world, and is looking for better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Schenk's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Schenk has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Schenk didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
54
E
$17,550
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
