Aug 4, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Adam Schenk acknowledges the fans after making a birdie on the 18th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk enters play in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 176 in the world, and is looking for better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Wyndham Championship

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Schenk's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Schenk has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Schenk didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 54 E $17,550 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0

