How to Watch Adam Scott at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 4, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Adam Scott watches his tee shot off the 10th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he finished 36th shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:

Scott's Statistics

Scott has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Scott last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and placed 36th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 76 E $14,016 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 67 +11 $25,200

