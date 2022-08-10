How to Watch Adam Scott at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Scott looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he finished 36th shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Adam Scott at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Scott's Statistics
- Scott has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Scott last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and placed 36th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
76
E
$14,016
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
67
+11
$25,200
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
