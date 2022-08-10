How to Watch Adam Svensson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he took 78th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting +1 at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Svensson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
78
+1
$13,724
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
6
-19
$134,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
Regional restrictions apply.
