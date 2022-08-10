How to Watch Adam Svensson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he took 78th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting +1 at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Svensson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 78 +1 $13,724 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24 -12 $68,460 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 6 -19 $134,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865

