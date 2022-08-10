Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he took 78th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting +1 at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Svensson's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

78

+1

$13,724

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

24

-12

$68,460

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+5

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

6

-19

$134,125

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
