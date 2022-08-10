How to Watch Alex Smalley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Alex Smalley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Smalley's Statistics
- Smalley has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
