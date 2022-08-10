How to Watch Alex Smalley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 4, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Alex Smalley tips his hat after finishing his first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Smalley's Statistics

Smalley has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

