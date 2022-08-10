Skip to main content

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sep 8, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama and Alexander Noren walk off the 18th green after the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Noren shot -6 and took 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Noren's Statistics

  • Noren has finished with a top-five score in three straight rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Noren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
  • Noren last played at TPC Southwind in 2019 and placed 12th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

2

-17

$403,300

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

30

+1

$57,193

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+6

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+4

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+6

$0

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
