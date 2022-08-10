How to Watch Alexander Noren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alexander Noren shot -6 and took 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Noren's Statistics
- Noren has finished with a top-five score in three straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Noren last played at TPC Southwind in 2019 and placed 12th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
2
-17
$403,300
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
