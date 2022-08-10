How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Andrew Putnam hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam shot -4 and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Putnam's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Putnam has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Over Putnam's last three trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is 13th.

Putnam has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last three events at TPC Southwind.

Putnam last played this course in 2019, placing 24th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679

Regional restrictions apply.