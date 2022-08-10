How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Putnam shot -4 and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Putnam's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Putnam has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Over Putnam's last three trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is 13th.
- Putnam has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last three events at TPC Southwind.
- Putnam last played this course in 2019, placing 24th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
