How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Andrew Putnam hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Putnam shot -4 and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Putnam's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Putnam has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
  • Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • Over Putnam's last three trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is 13th.
  • Putnam has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last three events at TPC Southwind.
  • Putnam last played this course in 2019, placing 24th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

27

-8

$47,937

July 21-24

3M Open

11

-8

$160,875

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

41

-9

$28,755

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

46

-4

$23,679

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
