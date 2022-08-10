How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri shot -8 and took sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Lahiri has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
8
-11
$198,925
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
