Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Beau Hossler hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Beau Hossler posted a 69th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Hossler's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished below par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hossler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 69 -5 $17,136 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 53 +11 $40,630 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520

