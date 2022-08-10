How to Watch Beau Hossler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Beau Hossler posted a 69th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Beau Hossler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Hossler's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished below par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hossler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
69
-5
$17,136
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
53
+11
$40,630
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
