Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

Skip to main content

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Billy Horschel ended the weekend at -8, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 looking for better results.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Horschel's Statistics

  • Horschel has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in seven straight.
  • Horschel has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
  • Over Horschel's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 five times. His average finish at the course is 22nd.
  • Horschel played well enough to make the cut in every one of his last nine attempts at this course.
  • Horschel last played this course in 2021, placing 17th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

27

-8

$47,937

July 14-17

The Open Championship

21

-9

$120,286

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+5

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

-13

$2,160,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Chesson Hadley hits his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy (left) hugs Viktor Hovland after their round during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Maverick McNealy hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stewart Cink reads his putt on the par 4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Sepp Straka tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sepp Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago