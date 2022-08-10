Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Billy Horschel ended the weekend at -8, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 looking for better results.
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Horschel's Statistics
- Horschel has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in seven straight.
- Horschel has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Over Horschel's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 five times. His average finish at the course is 22nd.
- Horschel played well enough to make the cut in every one of his last nine attempts at this course.
- Horschel last played this course in 2021, placing 17th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1
-13
$2,160,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
