Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Billy Horschel ended the weekend at -8, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 looking for better results.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Horschel's Statistics

Horschel has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in seven straight.

Horschel has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Over Horschel's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 five times. His average finish at the course is 22nd.

Horschel played well enough to make the cut in every one of his last nine attempts at this course.

Horschel last played this course in 2021, placing 17th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 1 -13 $2,160,000

Regional restrictions apply.