How to Watch Brandon Wu at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he placed eighth in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -11 at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
8
-11
$198,925
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
