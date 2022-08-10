How to Watch Brandon Wu at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 7, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Brandon Wu tees off on the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu will compete August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he placed eighth in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -11 at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Wu's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 8 -11 $198,925 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082

Regional restrictions apply.