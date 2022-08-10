How to Watch Brendan Steele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele, the No. 107 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 60th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.
How to Watch Brendan Steele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Steele's Statistics
- Steele has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Steele didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Southwind in 2013
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
