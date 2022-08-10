How to Watch Brendan Steele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Brendan Steele plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Steele, the No. 107 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 60th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Steele's Statistics

Steele has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Steele didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Southwind in 2013

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813

