How to Watch Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the 17th tee as Brendon Todd plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Brendon Todd finished 15th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2020, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Todd's Statistics

  • Todd will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
  • Todd has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • In Todd's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish at the course is 17th.
  • Todd made the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.
  • Todd last played this course in 2020, placing 15th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

36

-7

$30,328

July 21-24

3M Open

64

+2

$15,975

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

43

-8

$21,975

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

13

-8

$160,515

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
