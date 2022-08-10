How to Watch Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendon Todd finished 15th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2020, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Todd's Statistics
- Todd will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Todd has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In Todd's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish at the course is 17th.
- Todd made the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.
- Todd last played this course in 2020, placing 15th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
36
-7
$30,328
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)