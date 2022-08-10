How to Watch Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the 17th tee as Brendon Todd plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Brendon Todd finished 15th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2020, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Todd's Statistics

Todd will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Todd has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In Todd's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish at the course is 17th.

Todd made the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.

Todd last played this course in 2020, placing 15th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 36 -7 $30,328 July 21-24 3M Open 64 +2 $15,975 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515

