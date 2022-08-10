How to Watch Brian Harman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 71st-place finish in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Harman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Harman has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Harman has one top-10 finish in his last five trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 21st.
- Harman has two made cuts in his last five attempts at TPC Southwind.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Harman placed 36th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
71
-2
$14,600
July 14-17
The Open Championship
6
-13
$469,500
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)