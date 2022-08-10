How to Watch Callum Tarren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren will appear August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he placed 27th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -8 at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Tarren's Statistics
- Tarren will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Tarren has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-7
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
