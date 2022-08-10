How to Watch Callum Tarren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Callum Tarren drives on the 18th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren will appear August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he placed 27th in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -8 at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Tarren's Statistics

Tarren will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Tarren has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 20 -13 $99,120 July 21-24 3M Open 7 -10 $235,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -7 $37,185 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0

