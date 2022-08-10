How to Watch Cameron Smith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Cameron Smith talks to media during a press conference after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith competes in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after shooting -20 to win The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom in his last tournament.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Smith's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 five times.

Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

In 2021, Smith's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed fifth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 1 -20 $2,500,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400

