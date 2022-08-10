How to Watch Cameron Smith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Smith competes in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after shooting -20 to win The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom in his last tournament.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Smith's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 five times.
- Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
- In 2021, Smith's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed fifth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
1
-20
$2,500,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
How To Watch
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
