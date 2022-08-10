How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale will appear August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -7 at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Tringale's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2018, Tringale missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
