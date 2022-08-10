How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Cameron Tringale tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale will appear August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -7 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Tringale's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2018, Tringale missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

