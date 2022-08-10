Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 31, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cameron Young hits his third shot out of a bunker on the par 5 seventeenth hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Young enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a second-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Young's Statistics

  • Young will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.
  • Young has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
  • Young has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
  • Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

2

-21

$635,600

July 14-17

The Open Championship

2

-19

$1,455,000

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+13

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

60

+7

$26,640

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
