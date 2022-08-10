How to Watch Cameron Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Young enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a second-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Young's Statistics
- Young will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.
- Young has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Young has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2
-21
$635,600
July 14-17
The Open Championship
2
-19
$1,455,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
How To Watch
