Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 148 in the world.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Ramey's Statistics

Ramey has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Ramey struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind in 2015

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +1 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 -1 $8,214 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0

