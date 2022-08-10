How to Watch Chad Ramey at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 148 in the world.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Ramey's Statistics
- Ramey has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Ramey struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind in 2015
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
-1
$8,214
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
