How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 72nd in this tournament a year ago, Cheng Tsung Pan has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Pan's Statistics
- Pan has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Pan has one top-20 finish in his last three trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 46th.
- Pan made the weekend in everyone one of his three most recent trips to this course.
- Pan last played at TPC Southwind in 2020 and placed 72nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+4
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
