How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan walks up the sixth fairway uring the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 72nd in this tournament a year ago, Cheng Tsung Pan has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Pan's Statistics

Pan has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Pan has one top-20 finish in his last three trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 46th.

Pan made the weekend in everyone one of his three most recent trips to this course.

Pan last played at TPC Southwind in 2020 and placed 72nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +3 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +4 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0

