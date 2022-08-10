Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Chesson Hadley hits his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley will play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. In his last tournament he finished eighth in the Wyndham Championship, shooting -11 at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hadley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadley has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2016, Hadley missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 8 -11 $198,925 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 10 -9 $204,375 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -5 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548

Regional restrictions apply.