How to Watch Chez Reavie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 47th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Chez Reavie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Reavie has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- Over Reavie's last six trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 three times. His average finish at the course is 14th.
- In his last six attempts at this course, he's made the cut each time.
- The last time Reavie golfed this course (2020), he finished sixth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
47
-6
$19,116
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
1
-19
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)