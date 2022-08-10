Skip to main content

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Chez Reavie tees off on hole No. 1 Sunday in the PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood golf course. Reavie Sunday Cuda

Chez Reavie hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 47th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Reavie's Statistics

  • Reavie has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Reavie has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
  • Over Reavie's last six trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 three times. His average finish at the course is 14th.
  • In his last six attempts at this course, he's made the cut each time.
  • The last time Reavie golfed this course (2020), he finished sixth.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

47

-6

$19,116

July 21-24

3M Open

49

-1

$18,885

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

1

-19

$666,000

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

E

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

8

-11

$243,605

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
