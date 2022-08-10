How to Watch Chez Reavie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Chez Reavie tees off on hole No. 1 Sunday in the PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood golf course. Reavie Sunday Cuda

Chez Reavie hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 47th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Reavie's Statistics

Reavie has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Reavie has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Over Reavie's last six trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once and in the top 10 three times. His average finish at the course is 14th.

In his last six attempts at this course, he's made the cut each time.

The last time Reavie golfed this course (2020), he finished sixth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 47 -6 $19,116 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 1 -19 $666,000 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605

