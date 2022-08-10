Skip to main content

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 17th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kirk's Statistics

  • Kirk will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.
  • Kirk has carded seven straight under-par rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • In Kirk's last three tournaments at this course, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish at the course is sixth.
  • Kirk has one made cut in his last three attempts at TPC Southwind.
  • Kirk last played this course in 2018, placing sixth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

17

-14

$128,100

July 14-17

The Open Championship

42

-6

$51,000

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

71

+11

$16,538

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

7

-10

$273,325

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

53

+6

$27,994

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
