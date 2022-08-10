How to Watch Chris Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 17th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.
- Kirk has carded seven straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In Kirk's last three tournaments at this course, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish at the course is sixth.
- Kirk has one made cut in his last three attempts at TPC Southwind.
- Kirk last played this course in 2018, placing sixth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
17
-14
$128,100
July 14-17
The Open Championship
42
-6
$51,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
71
+11
$16,538
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)