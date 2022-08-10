How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts on the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 20th in this tournament a year ago, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Bezuidenhout will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

The last time Bezuidenhout golfed this course (2020), he placed 20th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 47 -6 $19,116 July 14-17 The Open Championship 68 -2 $32,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0

