How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 20th in this tournament a year ago, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time Bezuidenhout golfed this course (2020), he placed 20th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
47
-6
$19,116
July 14-17
The Open Championship
68
-2
$32,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
