How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Collin Morikawa, the No. 8 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Morikawa's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Morikawa has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Morikawa finished 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
