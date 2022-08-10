Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Collin Morikawa tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa, the No. 8 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Morikawa's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Morikawa has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Morikawa finished 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 5 -2 $674,953 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660

