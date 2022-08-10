Skip to main content

How to Watch Corey Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Corey Conners takes a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Conners' Statistics

  • Conners will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • Conners has an average finish of 40th in his recent stops at this course.
  • Conners has played well enough to make the cut in four of his last five visits to TPC Southwind.
  • Conners last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and placed 36th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

21

-9

$73,608

July 14-17

The Open Championship

28

-8

$90,917

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

61

+7

$19,845

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

6

-12

$315,375

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
