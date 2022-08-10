How to Watch Corey Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last tournament he played.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Conners' Statistics
- Conners will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Conners has an average finish of 40th in his recent stops at this course.
- Conners has played well enough to make the cut in four of his last five visits to TPC Southwind.
- Conners last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and placed 36th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
21
-9
$73,608
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
61
+7
$19,845
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
6
-12
$315,375
