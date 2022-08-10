Skip to main content

How to Watch Danny Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Danny Lee plays a shot from the third tee as fans look on during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished 56th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2016.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lee's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.
  • Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.
  • Lee has an average finish of 43rd at this course.
  • Lee has played well enough to make the cut in three of his last four trips to TPC Southwind.
  • Lee did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+11

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

10

-9

$219,675

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

23

-1

$77,700

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
