How to Watch Danny Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished 56th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2016.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.
- Lee has an average finish of 43rd at this course.
- Lee has played well enough to make the cut in three of his last four trips to TPC Southwind.
- Lee did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played TPC Southwind in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
