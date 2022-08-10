How to Watch David Lipsky at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, David Lipsky ended the weekend at -8, good for a 27th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 looking for a better finish.
How to Watch David Lipsky at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky has carded six straight under-par rounds.
- Lipsky has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Lipsky has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
