Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; David Lipsky watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, David Lipsky ended the weekend at -8, good for a 27th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has carded six straight under-par rounds.

Lipsky has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Lipsky has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0

