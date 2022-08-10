How to Watch Davis Riley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 7, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Davis Riley tees off on the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Davis Riley finished the weekend at -10, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Riley's Statistics

Riley has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Riley has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331

