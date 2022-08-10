How to Watch Davis Riley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Davis Riley finished the weekend at -10, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Riley's Statistics
- Riley has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Riley has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)